Written by Hanna Parikka

About the song

If I Could Hold You In My Arms is a song about empty arms and it’s dedicated to people suffering from infertility. I was inspired to write this song a very long time ago and I wrote the first version in Finnish. Later I wrote it in English and we recorded it with our band, Silverbird, in 2023. I have had a long career in the IVF field as an IVF biologist and seen how hard it is for many people to live between hope and despair. You would give anything to have a child of your own. I have seen a lot of success and joy but also failure and grief. I wanted to capture in the lyrics of the song the feelings and thoughts that many may have when hoping so hard to have a child of their own and perhaps going through infertility treatments.

I decided to end my career because, in my eyes as a professional, the last few years have been absurd, unethical and unscientific. However, people's stories, joys and sorrows will always remain in my heart and in my memories.

Photo by Hanna Parikka

Silverbird: If I could Hold You In My Arms

Silverbird: Hanna Parikka (lyrics, composition, keyboards, vocals), Ari Parikka (guitar, drums), Juha Kallinen (bass)

Song Lyrics

IF I COULD HOLD YOU IN MY ARMS Could it happen today I hope and I’m afraid Will the dream come true, nobody knows Maybe there will be just him and me I want to keep him by my side Feeling the emptiness Not many understand How you can miss the baby that never was This is a dream I share with him I hope he won’t leave me Tomorrow’s an open day My heart is burning day by day while I’m dreaming I'll be waiting for you How much evil is happening In a world where life is being crushed Can I even tell you What about this dream of mine I have empty arms longing for the little one I would love you, rock you to sleep I would sing a lullaby if I could have you I'd protect you, kiss you I'd take away all the pain in the world If I could hold you in my arms I lost the sense of time How many breaths and moments gone by Going back to the day I met him Today, this could be the day The beginning of new life Words disappear His tender hand wipes my tear away If that’s the best I can do will he stay Can he look me in the eye Will he leave our dream behind and love me I need him to stay How much evil is happening In a world where life is being crushed Can I even tell you What about this dream of mine I have empty arms longing for the little one I would love you, rock you to sleep I would sing a lullaby if I could have you I'd protect you, kiss you I'd take away all the pain in the world If I could hold you in my arms

Thanks, Ari (AEP, @aepfreerock on X) for the guitar & drums and arranging & mixing.

Thanks, Juha for playing the bass.

Thanks also to all my colleagues around the world who stood up and defended medical ethics.

Hanna Parikka, MSc, musician, Finland (@YellowHideaway on X)