Written by Hanna Parikka, Finland

Music links:

Their Own Playgound by Silverbird

Song Lyrics

Their Own Playground Who will defend the truth if we don't?

We have the knowledge, we are the experts

It's our duty to sound the alarm

when the crooks cause harm

So did you look them in the eye

did you break their trust for benefit

for convenience, for obedience?

Stop playing the victim of circumstance

to the father who lost his loved one

because of your silence and indifference While living the illusion that the wise are accountable and know better

we're killing, maiming, betraying us all

and the children too

I see this bureaucratic system based on lies and conflicts of interests

Easy to fool yourself if you stay blind, ignorant and deaf Don't you care about the lies?

Don't you see how science dies?

I see cowards, greedy, incompetent lazy thinkers

with their protocols, guidelines, orders, insane instructions

Money convenience

silence obedience Empty souls

hungry for power

insecure toadies

technocratic freaks, captured agencies

totalitarian control

Who cares what is right or wrong?

Some would do anything to get

money, fame, personal gain,

their egos nurtured

Will you fight for freedom, love, humanity?

Or will you put your head in the sand? There are forces with endless money and power against us

using people in every institution, in your workplace too

doing whatever they want without caring about the cost

they're the people who think the world is their own playground Don't you care about the lies?

Don't you see how science dies?

I see cowards, greedy, incompetent lazy thinkers

with their protocols, guidelines, orders, insane instructions

Money convenience

silence obedience Don't you care about the lies?

Don't you see how science dies?

I see cowards, greedy, incompetent lazy thinkers

with their protocols, guidelines, orders, insane instructions

Money convenience

silence obedience

Backgound

Why did I want to make this song? Because I appeal to ordinary people and especially health professionals, scientists, authorities, anyone who has a conscience. I believe that many people do have a conscience, but there are active attempts to silence it, both inside and outside the mind. Silence, following instructions, blind obedience and indifference erode humanity. This cannot continue. Awareness of personal responsibility and its reflection in one's actions is essential. You cannot endlessly delegate responsibility to others and to those in authority, even though it is so easy and even advisable in our system. It is not right. Genuine caring, integrity and a strong sense of justice are often tested at the point when one should step out of one's comfort zone.

The lyrics of the song express my thoughts. They also explain why I ended my long career in health care in the fertility field.

When you stand up alone, you will see others who have also stood up alone. You see your tribe, your family. I am optimistic that together we can make a difference. But we need more people to join us and speak up. This is especially about our children, future generations, their freedom, their health and their lives. It is about justice for those who lost everything, perhaps their loved ones. It is about accountability. It is about humanity, which needs honesty, courage and compassion to survive. For me, this is not about me.

I’ve made and played music since I was a kid. For this song, I wrote the lyrics first. My compositions are usually a mixture of pop and jazz. I’m fortunate to share my life with another musician & teacher, husband & soulmate Ari, who is a brilliant guitarist, singer and songwriter. We are on the same level in music as well as in the world view. We also make music together and his expertise is needed especially for band arrangements of my songs.

My huge thanks go to every member of the band. I definitely wanted to do this band version with you as you’re my friends and you know what the song is about. You know the story and what it stands for. Jouni is a great drummer, Juha played the bass and did a huge work with mixing&mastering, Ari played the guitar and had backing vocals. Thanks everyone for the arrangement, suggestions and critical feedback. For me it’s an honour to make music with such talented musicians and humble human beings as you are.

Silverbird (Finland) From left Jouni Latvala (drums), Juha Kallinen (bass), Hanna Parikka (keyboards, vocals), Ari Parikka (guitar, backing vocals)

Dedication

I wish to dedicate this song Their Own Playground to Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration. What definitely unites us is that as professionals we refused to turn a blind eye and just obey when we were pressured to do so. Instead, we stood up and spoke out. Many of us paid a very high price for doing what’s right. In a healthy honest system, integrity would be rewarded. Thank you my friend Ros Nealon-Cook & others in Australia, all the Lighthouse Keepers around the world, as well as anyone for whom the message of the song resonates with their own mindset. Let’s keep our heads up!

Hanna Parikka, MSc, Finland (@YellowHideaway on X)