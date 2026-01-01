Hanna’s Substack

Hanna’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ros Jones's avatar
Dr Ros Jones
8d

As you say, Hanna, it would have so easy for the regulators to have requested this information. Likewise, obstetric units could easily have added Covid vaccines to their extensive dataset but ‘no-one asked them to’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Antti Säippä's avatar
Antti Säippä
7d

Thank you! So chilling stuff. Going to thread this on X.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hanna Parikka · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture