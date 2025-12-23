Fertility in Crisis - A Roundtable Discussion

Together with other professionals in the field of reproductive medicine, I participated in Fertility in Crisis - A roundtable discussion that was arranged by The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration. In this Substack article I will present my own part as a former IVF biologist, including the questions asked by Prof. Gigi Foster and my answers.

Please watch the full roundtable discussion here: https://lighthousedeclaration.org/roundtables/fertility/

Sincere thanks to Professor Gigi Foster, Dr. Ros Jones, Dr. Kimberly Biss, Renee Laux and Fiona Marlow for this extremely important discussion. I’m also grateful to Ros Nealon-Cook, the founder of the Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration, for arranging the Global Fertility Roundtable. Please see more information about the Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration on their website https://lighthousedeclaration.org/declaration/ and please read and sign the declaration.

Introduction to Hanna Parikka: A Finnish IVF biologist with extensive research experience in biotechnology, neuroscience, and immunology. For nearly 20 years, she worked at the frontline of IVF laboratories, overseeing fertilisation, embryo culture, cryopreservation, and laboratory quality control. Guided by deep clinical insight and scientific discipline, she brings a rare and uncompromising lens to emerging trends in reproductive health and safety.

Question 1: As a professional in the infertility field, have you had any questions or concerns about covid vaccines?

My concern was that we didn’t have any safety data. Once the definition of a vaccine was changed and the gene-based covid vaccine was categorised as a vaccine, it was not required to undergo proper safety testing which would have been needed if it was categorized as a gene therapy. And we did not have any long-term safety data. We were told that the safety signals have been closely monitored and nothing of concern has been found. I would like to ask who is monitoring, where are the written guidelines for monitoring, who is collecting the data and who is responsible for the monitoring? Concerning the covid vaccines, there were no instructions or requirements for traceability received from authorities, neither National nor European level. We were also told that the product would stay in the arm, but we know from biodistribution studies that it can go and concentrate into various organs, for example ovaries and testicles, and we know that it can pass through the blood-brain barrier, the placenta, actually every barrier in the body. So, we really should have been monitoring all the possible safety signals in the IVF laboratory from the very beginning. For me as an IVF-biologist, offering the covid vaccines for pregnant women, for couples ongoing fertility treatments, for fertile aged people as well as for children raised a lot of questions, for example:

What is the possible effect of inflammation-causing LNPs on the function of ovaries and on oocyte quality?

After passing through the placenta, do LNPs go to the ovaries or testes of the foetus, and what could the effect of this be?

After crossing the blood-brain barrier, do LNPs and/or spike protein interfere with hormonal regulation?

Can poor quality or degenerated oocytes seen in the IVF lab be result of inflammation in the ovaries caused by toxic LNPs or spike protein?

Can administration of a Covid vaccine during pregnancy cause long term health issues for the child?

Can administration of a Covid vaccine during pregnancy cause infertility in the child? That is something we will only know 20-30 years in the future.

We now know that there are excess levels of residual DNA found in the modified mRNA vaccines, and in Pfizer’s product there is an SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence, which can be oncogenic and direct DNA into the nucleus. I’m concerned about the risk of foreign DNA integrating into the genome. How can we be sure that no vaccine-derived DNA has integrated into the genome of a sperm cell or an oocyte?

We cannot think in a way that we are not seeing any safety signal if the child is born alive. The issue is so much more complex than that. I found the rejection of the precautionary principle in relation to pregnancy incomprehensible. I think we should do everything we can to protect pregnancy and the health of the child that is born, we should also protect the reproductive health of fertile aged people and the future fertility of our children.

Question 2: Have you made any specific unusual observations in your IVF laboratory or in your field in general?

As an experienced IVF-biologist I have observed perhaps tens of thousands of embryos and oocytes as well as investigated sperm samples. Because of my long experience it’s easier for me to recognize patterns. It’s normal to see varying amount of good quality as well as poor quality cells and embryos in the IVF laboratory. Not all the embryos or cells can be utilized, and the pregnancy potential of the embryos is not equal. It’s normal to see morphologically abnormal or poor-quality cells and embryos, degenerated cells and embryos, embryos which have stopped cleaving at the certain stage of their development. We also see varying success in fertilization rates as well as varying success in different treatment cycles in the same patient. For these reasons it is not easy to draw conclusions of anything in the laboratory. Being aware of this, we always do continuous monitoring at every stage, as this is how we catch any problems with, for example, the introduction of a new culture media or a particular batch of culture dishes. We monitor practically all materials (liquid, solid, gas) that come into contact with the cells and embryos, and we archive all the data, in many cases for decades. These all are related to traceability and safety. With my experience I was concerned about the proportion of immature oocytes and morphologically highly abnormal oocytes. Also, the poor-quality embryos and embryos that stopped cleaving, degenerated oocytes and embryos, and especially the complete loss of all the viable embryos in a same patient - these all raised my concerns. I recognized the change in patterns. I remember thinking that something was wrong and highly unusual and seen for the first time in my long career. I wanted to know the vaccination status of the patients to see if there was a connection with the unexpected poor outcome, but the information was not provided. One of the concerning observations I have made in my professional field is the lack of critical scientific discussion. As scientists we should be able to have free discussion, and we should be allowed to take all variables into account.

Question 3: Do you have any suggestions on what should be done in the field of infertility?

Scientific discussion among colleagues would be very important. Everyone can make their own observations in their work and discuss them with their colleagues. In many countries we see reduced birth rates and increased infertility, and the possible link to covid vaccine must also be considered and investigated. It could have an impact at a very early stage, with problems perhaps seen in cell or early embryo quality, implantation failure or very early miscarriage. - So why not monitor the potential safety signals in our work? We have the real research data in our hands every day in the laboratory. If we really want to exclude the impact of covid vaccine on possible abnormal findings in the laboratory, we need to have tracking by the patients’ vaccine status: how many vaccines taken, when, which product, which batch (since batch-specific variations in adverse reactions have also been published), we need the information for both sperm and egg donors. What should be monitored in the laboratory are for example oocyte maturity, quality, fertilisation, embryo cleavage and quality, blastocyst formation, sperm parameters. And different laboratories monitor slightly differently and have different methods. For example, you can measure DNA fragmentation in sperm samples, you can monitor embryo cleavage by time-lapse, some do genetic preimplantation testing for embryos. All of these have the potential to provide us useful information. Have there been any changes in the numbers of certain diagnoses, for example POF (premature ovarian failure), sperm related diagnoses such as azoospermia, oligozoospermia etc., How about certain cancers which require for example sperm freezing? We have a lot of information about these in the laboratory. Sperm banks also keep track of the numbers of accepted and rejected sperm donors. Of course, we would need a large data set, as the variability in many of the parameters to be monitored is naturally large. By combining data collected at national level with data collected at international level, we will have a larger dataset more quickly. In my opinion, we, the scientists and health professionals in infertility field and in IVF laboratory, should do the safety monitoring and collect the data, even if we did not get any instructions and requirements from the authorities to do so. I think it’s our duty. The first and most important thing where to start is free scientific discussion.

I have been actively involved in NORTH Group, and have represented my home country of Finland in this from the outset. On the subject of reproductive health, NORTH Group have drafted an open letter and a follow-up letter to reproductive health professionals. The aim of these letters is to foster an open discussion with professionals working in the field of reproductive health and to encourage them to speak openly about any concerns that they may have had following the introduction of the Covid vaccines.

We are concerned about the preservation of ethical principles in medicine and of informed consent under pressure from political and economic interests. Read more about the open letter sent by the NORTH Group in the Substack article:

My Substack articles in Finnish about the both letters to reproductive health professionals:

I have extensive work experience as an IVF biologist in fertility clinics in Finland. However, I decided to end my career of my own free will, as I could not accept what I saw as serious violations of medical ethics, avoidance of responsibility, censorship, and the suppression of scientific debate that I witnessed during the Covid era.

I want to appeal to professionals working in fertility clinics to pause and honestly consider:

-How was safety monitoring of Covid vaccines implemented in your clinic or laboratory from the beginning, or was it completely missing?

-Did you receive any instructions from the authorities about safety monitoring?

-Have you observed anything unusual or worrying about the quality of eggs, sperm and embryos after the Covid vaccine rollout?

-Are you free to share your concerns with your colleagues, or is it safer to stay silent so that you don't get into trouble?

We must have courage, integrity and empathy to defend medical ethics. For the sake of patients and humanity. Silence must end. (The photos show morphologically normal embryos, you know it if you work in the IVF lab. You're also able to recognize patterns if you are experienced.)

The silence is unbearable. The silence, which unfortunately still continues, is, in my point of view, a betrayal of patients. Although responsibility for any product safety and approval lies with manufacturers and authorities, it is the professional ethical responsibility of each of us to defend the patient’s right to informed consent. Our professional ethical responsibility is therefore not fulfilled by just following the guidelines.