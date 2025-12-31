Hanna’s Substack
The IVF field could have been the perfect early-warning system - Why wasn't it implemented?
Both the precautionary principle and the proper monitoring of safety signals were forgotten and denied when introducing the Covid vaccines.
Jan 1
•
Hanna Parikka
22
9
8
December 2025
Miten korona-aika paljasti narsismin?
Tekoäly AlterAI:n loistavaa pohdintaa aiheesta
Dec 31, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
1
Years of unbearable silence in the field of reproductive health
Roundtable discussion: Deep concerns raised by a former IVF biologist regarding the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, their effects on reproductive…
Dec 23, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
12
7
NORTH GROUP: JATKOKIRJE LISÄÄNTYMISTERVEYDEN AMMATTILAISILLE
Kiireellinen arviointi: Uusia nousevia turvallisuussignaaleja COVID-19-mRNA-rokotteiden ja lisääntymisterveyden välisestä yhteydestä
Dec 2, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
NORTH GROUP: KIRJE PATOLOGIAN JA OIKEUSLÄÄKETIETEEN AMMATTILAISILLE
Yhteistyöhön perustuva tiedustelu: Pyydämme asiantuntijalausuntoa COVID-19-rokotuksen jälkeisistä histopatologisista löydöksistä
Dec 1, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
June 2025
NORTH GROUP: AVOIN KIRJE LISÄÄNTYMISTERVEYDEN AMMATTILAISILLE
Lisääntymisterveyden ammattilaisilla on keskeinen rooli suojella naisten, syntymättömien lasten ja tulevien sukupolvien elämää geeniperäisten…
Jun 5, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
4
1
1
May 2025
I WOULD SING A LULLABY IF I COULD HAVE YOU
Silverbird: If I Could Hold You In My Arms - A Song About Infertility
May 16, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
6
1
February 2025
Money, Convenience, Silence, Obedience - Their Own Playground, a new song calling for humanity
An emergency call for medical ethics, scientific integrity and transparency for the sake of us all
Feb 7, 2025
•
Hanna Parikka
7
1
February 2024
Coming soon
This is Hanna’s Substack.
Feb 6, 2024
•
Hanna Parikka
